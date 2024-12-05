Woman killed in hit-and-run while crossing the street in Oakland, police working to identify driver

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Terrace and Darragh streets on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus just before 5:45 a.m. for someone down on the road.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a 37-year-old woman who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in grave condition, where she was pronounced dead at 6:35 a.m.

An initial investigation indicates the victim was crossing Darragh Street in a crosswalk when the crash happened.

Police said camera footage is currently being reviewed to determine the vehicle involved.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

