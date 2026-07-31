I-279 closures/restrictions for Aug. 1 through Aug. 8

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Friday the upcoming closures of portions of I-279 and the I-279/I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in Pittsburgh, Ross Township and Ohio Township.

The closures are necessary for the demolition of Jacks Run Bridge No. 3. This bridge carries Jacks Run Road over I-279 between Bellevue Road/Bellpark Drive and Kane Lane in Ross.

Monday night (August 3) to Friday morning (August 7)

I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

The I-279/I-579 HOV northbound (outbound) lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

The left lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

Friday night (August 7) to Saturday morning (August 8)

I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from two hours after the 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park concludes (or 9 p.m. if the game is postponed) until 9 a.m.

The I-279/I-579 HOV northbound (outbound) lanes will be closed from two hours after the Pirates game concludes (or 9 p.m. if the game is postponed) until 10 a.m.

The left lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

As a reminder and as previously announced, a portion of I-279 and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes will also be closed this weekend:

Tonight (July 31) to tomorrow morning (August 1)

I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-279 southbound (inbound) will be fully closed between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp (Exit 8) and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

A single lane of I-279/I-579 HOV northbound (outbound) will be closed, and traffic will be diverted off at the McKnight Road exit from 7 p.m. to midnight. After midnight, the HOV will be fully closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, August 3.

Tomorrow night (August 1) to Sunday morning (August 2)

I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-279 southbound (inbound) will be fully closed between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp (Exit 8) and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-279/I-579 HOV will be fully closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, August 3.

Sunday night (August 2) to Monday morning (August 3)

I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-279 southbound (inbound) will be fully closed between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp (Exit 8) and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-279/I-579 HOV will be fully closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, August 3.

All work is weather-dependent and cannot proceed during heavy rainfall or lightning.

When I-279 northbound (outbound) is fully closed:

I-279 northbound traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using McKnight Road, Babcock Boulevard, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Union Avenue traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Gass Road, Highland Avenue, Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Cemetery Lane traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

When I-279 southbound (inbound) is fully closed:

I-279 southbound traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, Babcock Boulevard and McKnight Road.

I-279 southbound traffic to Union Avenue in Ross will be detoured using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, Perry Highway, Highland Avenue, and Gass Road.

I-279 southbound traffic to Cemetery Lane in Ross will be detoured using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, and Perry Highway.

Periodic closures of I-279 and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes are expected to continue through August. A detailed schedule of closures for each upcoming week will be released every Friday until the work is complete.

Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 was closed on July 3, 2025, after inspectors identified corrosion in the bridge’s only pier. The Federal Highway Administration is funding the entire $2.8 million project, which began on April 27, 2026.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is overseeing the federal funds for the project, with Swank Construction Company of New Kensington serving as the primary contractor. The section of I-279 near Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 is used by an average of 73,367 vehicles daily.

Construction of a new bridge is expected to begin in 2027 as a separate project.

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