I-376 westbound shut down in ‘bathtub’ area of Pittsburgh due to water main break

PITTSBURGH — A water main break has closed a portion of the Parkway East in Pittsburgh.

PennDOT says I-376 westbound is closed in the “bathtub” area between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge.

The on-ramp from Grant Street to westbound I-376 is also closed.

Traffic is being detoured using this route:

From westbound I-376, take the left-hand Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport at Stanwix Street

PennDOT advises drivers to use caution in the area and consider alternate routes.

