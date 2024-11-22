I-70 West shut down in Washington County after tractor-trailer rolls over

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Washington County are shut down after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Chestnut Street exit (Exit 15) at around 1:30 p.m., a Washington County dispatcher confirmed.

Backups from the crash can be seen on traffic cameras.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

