I-79 to see traffic restrictions in several Allegheny County communities this weekend

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several areas of I-79 in Allegheny County will be restricted due to construction this weekend.

I-79 southbound lanes in Kennedy, Robinson and Neville Townships will be restricted between the Neville Island Bridge and the Route 60 Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60 A/B) interchange, PennDOT said.

The restrictions will be in place from 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 through 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

Additionally, southbound I-79 will be reduced and shifted onto the right shoulder continuously through mid-November, PennDOT said. Two southbound lanes will be maintained throughout the construction season unless otherwise noted.

The ramp carrying traffic from Route 51 to southbound I-79 will close to traffic from 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 continuously through 1 p.m. Sunday morning, March 3.

PennDOT said the restrictions are in place to allow crews to conduct eradication, line painting operations and barrier installation work in preparation for a traffic crossover anticipated to begin mid-March.

The work is part of the $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project that includes full-depth pavement reconstruction, bridge preservation work on five mainline structures (I-79 northbound and southbound over Clever Road, I-79 northbound and southbound over Route 51, and the Neville Island Bridge).

