‘I am going to cook you all’: Pennsylvania bus driver accused of blasting heat to punish children

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. — A Pennsylvania bus driver is accused of putting the heat on full blast to “punish the children on board for their behavior.”

On Wednesday, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department in Venango County said they received multiple complaints from parents, saying that their kids, aged 5 to 12, got off their school bus crying and extremely sweaty.

According to police, the kids told their parents that their bus driver, Harvey Sliker, 75, told them to close their windows. At the same time, Silker allegedly turned the heater on full blast.

After the kids closed their windows, Silker told the students, “I am going to cook you all.”

The outside temperature at the time was 74 degrees. The police department said that with the heater on the blast and the windows up, the cabin of the bus can reach temperatures of 95-100 degrees.

Silker also allegedly told the kids that he was going to bring a paddle the next day.

Silker is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He has also been advised by the police department that he’s not allowed on school property or at functions where school activities occur.

