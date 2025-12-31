‘I saw him open the knife and lunge’: Man recalls moment another man tried stabbing him at gas pumps

A man is wanted after police say he tried to stab another man getting gas, then stole his vehicle.

“That’s my 100% concern. That he’s going to do this to someone and he’s going to hurt them. They need to catch him,” Robert Fry said

Fry wants to put a warning out there for people who live in Tarentum and the nearby communities about a man who tried stabbing him at the Marathon gas pump, then stole his minivan.

“He came back around the pumps then lunged at me with a knife. I saw him open the knife and lunge at me. I moved, he lunged at me again,” he told Channel 11.

Fry fell to the ground, then got up and tried to fight back.

“As he was getting in my van, I was able to get up, and I was slamming the door on him, and he was trying to cut me. I was trying to get the knife out of his hand with the door. At that point, I just decided I’m not going to be able to get him out of that van without being cut or stabbed, so I just let it go,” he said.

The whole attack was caught on the gas station’s surveillance system, and police say they were able to identify the man as Robert Harmon.

“If I had been a little younger, I could have stopped him probably. But with my condition and health and stuff, I don’t have that oomph in me anymore,” Fry said.

Fry’s phone was inside his stolen van. It wasn’t until a few days later that he said he realized his bank accounts had been wiped out through a cash app.

“He drained our checking account, half of our savings account. I should have maybe had my phone with me when I got gas, my wallet should have been with me.”

As for the van, Fry had just purchased it, and planned to equip it with handicap features, as he’s partially deaf and he’s disabled.

“It just doesn’t make sense. Why would you want to hurt somebody over something like that? Over a car. You don’t know the history of the person you’re doing that to,” he said.

There is a warrant for Harmon’s arrest, and as of tonight, he has not been caught.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group