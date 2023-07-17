‘I should’ve never left’: Le’Veon Bell apologizes to Steelers fans

PITTSBURGH — The circumstances around Le’Veon Bell’s departure from the Steelers is one that has become much clearer over the past few months. Bell, on the end of his career, has expressed a desire to come back to Pittsburgh and retire as a Steeler. He’s noted he never wanted to leave but that the money part of the business got to him, and that he regrets ever leaving the Steelers at all.

“No, I didn’t want to leave Pittsburgh,” Bell said. “Because, at the end of the day, that’s where I was at. It was like, that’s where I got drafted, right?”

On Sunday, a video emerged of Bell apologizing to Steelers fans on Snapchat. While he went on the SteelHere Podcast, to talk about circumstances earlier this summer, this is the first time Bell has outright apologized for whatever occurred between himself and the team that prompted his season-long holdout in 2018.

