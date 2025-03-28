‘I thought I was dreaming!’ Fayette County mother of 3 wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lottery officials presented a commemorative check Thursday to a Fayette County woman who recently won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket.

The winner, Brittnee Boot, is a working single mom of three young children. She said she bought the ticket on March 19 at Foster House II in Washington Township after she and her kids ate dinner.

“I play the Lottery occasionally. It was a random purchase,” said Boot. “I looked and thought I was seeing stuff, and I screamed! I thought I was dreaming!”

Boot said she called her older sister to tell her the good news.

“I said, ‘I think I won $1 million!’ She couldn’t believe it!” said Boot, who mentioned that she has a very close bond with her sister. “It’s really just the two of us and our kids.”

When Boot and her sister arrived at the lottery office to claim the winnings, Boots told the staff she wanted to give her sister half of the money. Her sister said she wouldn’t accept it because Boot and her children are so deserving.

“I’m like, ‘I never win anything!’” added Boot. “I play the Lottery for entertainment. It’s something to do. Now I can set some money aside for my kids for a better future and buy a house!”

Foster House II will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

