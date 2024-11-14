‘I thought they killed him’: Family of man badly injured in Cranberry hit-and-run speaks out

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is being treated inside Allegheny General Hospital after being seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Cranberry Township.

Police said they identified the driver, who didn’t stop after the crash. The victim’s family said they wish the driver would have stopped to help their son.

“I wished they would have stopped and rendered him some aid. If it was an accident, it was an accident. You don’t just keep going down the road and don’t render aid to the poor guy,” said Jay Masko, the victim’s stepdad.

Masko said his 29-year-old stepson Tayden is recovering after he was hit by a car yesterday morning along Franklin Road. Masko said Tayden has autism and was walking to his job at TJ Maxx when the crash happened around 7 a.m.

“He likes to walk to work. He leaves every day at the same time, he walks in the grass. He doesn’t walk on the road,” said Masko.

Tayden’s family shared a photo of him in his hospital bed. He has a brain bleed, scratches and bruises. They said Tayden may have been lying on the side of the road for 30 minutes until a neighbor saw him, called 911 and got ahold of his parents.

“When I went down, he had a neck brace on. His eyes were open,” said Masko. “I think it took years off of my life. Very scary, I thought they killed him.”

Masko said on scene, he saw car parts on the road. On Thursday, police identified the driver. They said the driver is a woman and she is cooperating with investigators. Police said there was damage to the front of her vehicle.

“You had excessive damage to your car. I don’t understand why you wouldn’t have stopped and rendered aid to him or at least see what you hit,” said Masko.

Tayden is in stable condition, and no charges have been filed. The community created a GoFundMe page to help Tayden and his family.

