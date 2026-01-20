Ice formation in Allegheny River blocking intake to Pittsburgh Water treatment plant

PITTSBURGH — Ice in the Allegheny River is blocking intake to Pittsburgh Water’s treatment plant, according to Mayor Corey O’Connor’s office.

The blockage is “restricting capacity and preventing normal pumping operations” in Pittsburgh Water’s service area.

The mayor’s office, in its initial announcement at 10:45 a.m., says this may impact pressure and water service, especially in higher elevation neighborhoods. Currently, service remains uninterrupted.

Pittsburgh Water and emergency responders are working to clear the ice formation, with the assistance of a barge and tugboat. By 11:25 a.m., some of the ice had been broken up.

Water levels in storage tanks are being monitored.

The mayor’s office expects to provide updates around every 30 minutes.

