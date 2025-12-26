Ice Storm Warning continues, impacting holiday week travel

PITTSBURGH — Rain and freezing rain are set to move in after 10 a.m. this morning.

A brief period of freezing rain is possible in the city and as far south as northern Washington County, but the higher ice impacts will be north and east of town, where the Ice Storm Warning continues.

Ice Forecast 12/26/2025

Places north of Route 422 could see a quarter inch of ice through tonight, while warmer air will continue to push in from the south.

Temperatures in Pittsburgh could approach 50 degrees this evening, while those far northern tier counties may struggle to get above the low 30s. Use caution if traveling closer to the central part of the state.

We’ll dry out late tonight and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 40 degrees.

Mild air and rain return Sunday as highs soar well into the 50s. Some of that warm air will linger into early Monday before a strong cold front blows through and chances of rain turn back over to snow showers.

It will be a cold end to 2025 as temperatures tank into the 20s on Tuesday. While no big snow appears on tap anytime soon, the new year will begin with plenty of cold air and wind.

