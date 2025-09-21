Iconic PGH block party celebrates all things Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A party was held in the Strip District on Saturday to celebrate all things Pittsburgh.

Iconic PGH is a free block party with a focus on the Steel City.

From music to vendors to food, the emphasis is put on the local.

Organizers say they do it as a way of helping people navigate and celebrate the city.

“We love hearing stories of people that are transplants, that have found our page and found their new favorite coffeeshop to work from, and they’ve made a friend,” said Channing Powell of Made in PGH. “So that’s why we do it.”

Iconic PGH is a once-a-year event, but organizers say they host various events throughout the year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group