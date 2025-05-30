Identity of man killed in motorcycle crash in Squirrel Hill South released

PITTSBURGH — The name of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Squirrel Hill South has been released.

Robert Brimage, 33, was driving his motorcycle when he lost control and hit a vehicle, Allegheny County Medical Examiner says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Pittsburgh Police, just before midnight officers were sent to Browns Hill Road for a motorcycle crash.

Police say that the motorcycle collided with a car that was traveling in the same direction.

Brimage suffered fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not report of any injuries.

