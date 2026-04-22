Idlewild & Soakzone to debut new additions, enhancements for 2026 season

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild and Soakzone will debut new additions and park-wide enhancements for the 2026 season.

The park will open for its 149th season on May 23.

A new pirate-themed eatery, Parrot’s Perch, will open in Soakzone. It will feature crispy chicken sandwiches, tenders and fries.

In addition, the Tilt-A-Whirl is being refreshed with a wild west theme and a new location in the park’s Hootin’ Holler area.

Guests in the water park will notice upgraded cabana furniture and food delivery options.

“This season is all about bringing something new to every part of the park,” said Tim Heger, General Manager of Idlewild & SoakZone. “From the debut of Parrot’s Perch in SoakZone to the reimagined Tilt-A-Whirl and thoughtful upgrades like new seating, enhanced cabanas, and added conveniences throughout the park, we’ve focused on making the guest experience better than ever.”

A robust lineup of events is also planned for the season:

Spookley’s Summer Celebration (Fridays–Sundays, June 5–21)

Neighbor Days (Fridays–Sundays, July 10–August 2)

Celebrate America (Fridays–Sundays, June 26–July 5)

Kids Fest (Saturdays & Sundays, August 8–30)

HALLOWBOO! (Saturdays & Sundays, September 12–October 31)

The park’s opening day is also 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania, celebrating Fred Rogers. To celebrate, Idlewild will offer photo opportunities with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood characters.

For information on the upcoming season and tickets, click here.

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