U.S. Steel eaglet recovering from emergency surgery could soon return to nest

An eaglet who underwent emergency surgery after swallowing a fishing hook is on the road to recovery.

The Tamarack Wildlife Center, the organization that removed the eaglet from its U.S. Steel nest and coordinated treatment, says the bird is recovering well.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2-week-old eaglet at US Steel nest swallows fishing hook, has emergency surgery 12 hours later

On Monday, TWC said the eaglet ate a “hearty meal” of 150 grams.

Eagle parents Stella and Irvine are still caring for the two remaining eaglets at their nest. TWC hopes to return the third eaglet to the nest in a week. They expect the adult eagles to accept the young bird once placed in the nest with its siblings.

The eaglet’s return will be coordinated to limit disruption to the nest site.

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