Idlewild & Soakzone looking to hire more than 500 people as park prepares for 149th season

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild & SoakZone is seeking more than 500 people as the park prepares for its 149th season.

An in-person hiring event will take place on Saturday in Ligonier.

The recruitment effort covers a wide range of park departments, including operations and maintenance. This preparation comes as the 2026 season is set to feature various park enhancements and the return of several classic attractions.

The Hiring Event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ligonier Valley Library, located at 120 W. Main St.

Recruitment is open for all departments, including ride operations, lifeguards, food and beverage, retail and grounds maintenance.

New hires can earn up to $15 per hour. Employment benefits include free admission to the park, complimentary tickets for friends and family and in-park discounts. The park also noted that positions offer work experience in a guest-focused environment.

The 2026 season will include park enhancements alongside new and returning events. Classic attractions scheduled to return include Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Story Book Forest, the Wild Mouse coaster and the SoakZone water park.

Prospective applicants can find more information about open positions or apply at any time by visiting Idlewild.com/employment.

