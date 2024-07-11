Idlewild’s ‘Neighbor Days’ celebrates legacy of Mister Rogers

Idlewild & SoakZone is celebrating the legacy of Fred Rogers with Neighbor Days, a partnership with Fred Rogers Productions.

The event is highlighted by meet-and-greets with characters from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Alma’s Way, Donkey Hodie and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. The park will offer a variety of entertainment, story times and themed scavenger hunts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in July.

“This summer, Neighbor Days is bursting with playfulness including meet and greets with beloved characters from four beloved Fred Rogers Productions series,” said General Manager Tim Heger. “We are looking forward to closing out the event with an exclusive meet and greet from all of Daniel’s neighbors from the Emmy Award Winning PBS KIDS’ series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 26 through 28.”

More information can be found at Idlewild.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group