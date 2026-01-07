‘I’m excited about doing it’: Mike Tomlin on getting another chance to snap playoff win drought

PITTSBURGH — Only 14 NFL teams returned to work this week as the postseason gets underway.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of them after just getting by the Baltimore Ravens in an instant classic on Sunday night.

The team is now preparing to face the Houston Texans for the first time ever in the playoffs.

During his weekly press conference, Channel 11 asked head coach Mike Tomlin what it would mean to snap their near decade-long playoff win drought.

“You know it’s not about the organization or myself. It’s about this collective,” he said. “I’m certainly not going to unpack my bags on the collective’s bed, if you will. I’m excited about doing it, doing it this week, with this collective.”

Tomlin admitted his team’s performance was a mixed bag on Sunday, saying some things were really awesome, others were JV.

That could really describe this season as a whole, with plenty of ups and downs. But, overall, this team stood tall in the year’s most pivotal moments.

Tomlin says they’re not taking comfort in that.

“We generally have, but we’re not patting ourselves on the back for that,” he said. “That is required in this game and particularly at the highest level. And doubly so as the road gets narrow. You’re certainly not getting into this tournament, you’re certainly not gonna be in this tournament long based on talent alone. There has to be some substance.”

The Steelers are also entering the postseason as healthy as possible. Tomlin said they got out of Sunday’s game with just bumps and bruises.

Those who played Sunday for the first time in a few weeks, like T.J. Watt, didn’t take any steps back.

