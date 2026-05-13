Man accused of stabbing grandmother 11 times during Mother’s Day dispute

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida man is accused of stabbing his 74-year-old grandmother 11 times during a domestic dispute on Mother’s Day, authorities said.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Keo Lavar Nottage Jr., 29, of West Palm Beach, was arrested on Sunday.

He was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to online court records.

An arrest affidavit filed by the West Palm Beach Police Department stated that the dispute began at about 1:26 p.m. ET on May 10 when Nottage’s grandmother and his 16-year-old cousin returned from shopping for Mother’s Day grocery items. Police said that an argument broke out between the boy and Nottage when the teen asked the suspect to help bring in the groceries, WPTV reported.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said that Nottage became “increasingly agitated” while arguing with his cousin.

The woman told police that Nottage declared, “Someone is going to die today” and he went to the kitchen. Police said that Nottage returned with a knife and stabbed his grandmother “five or six times.”

Officials at the hospital where the victim was taken later said that the woman had 11 stab marks, according to medical reports from St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

The suspect’s cousin told police he ran outside, fearing for his life, and called 911, WFLX reported. Surveillance footage captured the boy yelling, “You stabbed my (expletive) grandma.”

Nottage allegedly approached the teen with the knife and responded, “Do you want to fade? What the (expletive) are you going to do?”

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from two cameras positioned around the residence, WPTV reported. Authorities said the footage confirmed the witness’ statements earlier.

Nottage and his cousin were fighting when officers arrived, according to the arrest affidavit.

Nottage was detained and interviewed, and officers believed there was enough evidence to charge him, court documents state.

According to court records, Nottage will return to court on June 9 for a 30-day return appearance. His initial case conference will be held on July 2.

Nottage remains in custody, with bail set at $25,000, court records show.

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