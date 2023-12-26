Increased light reflection from ground flares possible at Shell Cracker Plant in Monaca

MONACA, Pa. — The Shell Plant in Beaver County could have increased light reflection from their ground flares, the company said.

Light could be increased because of low cloud coverage in the area this evening.

Shell says the ground flares are needed for their safety system when they restart the plant.

The flares could be brighter for the next few nights as low cloud coverage continues.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group