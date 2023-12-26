Local

Increased light reflection from ground flares possible at Shell Cracker Plant in Monaca

By WPXI.com News Staff

MONACA, Pa. — The Shell Plant in Beaver County could have increased light reflection from their ground flares, the company said.

Light could be increased because of low cloud coverage in the area this evening.

Shell says the ground flares are needed for their safety system when they restart the plant.

The flares could be brighter for the next few nights as low cloud coverage continues.

