Independence Health System plans to join WVU Health System by fall of 2026

A hospital system in Western Pennsylvania is set to become part of the West Virginia University Health System.

The West Virginia University Health System and Independence Health System announced plans for Independence Health System’s five hospitals, affiliate physician groups and other subsidiaries to join WVU Health System in the fall of 2026, operating under the WVU Medicine brand.

As part of the agreement, WVU Health System will invest $800 million over the next five years to modernize Independence Health System’s hospitals, expand clinical services, and improve access to high-quality care.

Some of the work expected includes modernizing the Butler Memorial Hospital emergency room and the Westmoreland Hospital campus.

“This is a transformational moment for our organization,” said Ken DeFurio, president and CEO of Independence Health System.

Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them to ensure the hospitals continue serving as community pillars.

“Today marks the beginning of what I’m confident will be an exciting and rewarding journey, one grounded in our shared commitment to our mission, our patients, and the communities we serve," he said.

The transaction is subject to customary state and federal regulatory reviews, as well as bondholder consent. The integration aims to expand clinical services and specialty access, strengthen financial sustainability, and enhance patient outcomes through coordinated population health strategies.

Independence Health System serves over 750,000 residents across 10 counties in Western Pennsylvania, with five hospitals, 7,000 employees, and a network of more than 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers.

