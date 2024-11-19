Independent fire companies in Baldwin announce merger

BALDWIN, Pa. — Baldwin Borough’s three independent fire companies announced they will consolidate into one organization.

Going forward, South Baldwin, Baldwin Independent and Option Independent will operate as Baldwin Fire Rescue, Station 106.

A news release says the merge is designed to “improve coordination, reduce redundancies and ensure that every call for service is handled with greater efficiency and effectiveness.”

“This consolidation marks a significant step forward in our commitment to public safety. By joining forces, we can deliver more efficient services and strengthen our response capabilities. Residents can expect the same dedicated service from our firefighters, who remain committed to protecting lives and property,” a Facebook post reads.

The transition goes into effect on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

