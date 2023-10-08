Indiana County community stunned following mass shooting at typically ‘peaceful’ community center

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Indiana County community is rattled after one person was killed and at least eight others were hurt in a shooting during a private party at a community center early Sunday morning.

PHOTOS: Pennsylvania State Police investigate mass shooting in Indiana County

“I heard this bloodcurdling scream and someone, was hollering ‘he’s been shot, he’s been shot,’” said neighbor Mae Nance.

Nance lives near the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, where a mass shooting injured eight people between the ages of 18 and 23 and killed a 22-year-old Pittsburgh man. Around 100-150 college-aged students were inside the community center for a party when someone opened fire. No one has been taken into custody.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Indiana County mass shooting: 1 killed, at least 8 hurt during party at community center

Nance told Channel 11 she saw people running for their lives. Our reporting team saw shoes on the ground, a broken porch railing at a side entrance and other items strewn around the scene.

“They were screaming and hollering and running through the yard. And police were running all over the place with the ambulance and stuff,” Nance said. “I didn’t know what happened.”

Trooper Cliff Greenfield said it was a chaotic situation, even though police were able to respond to the area quickly because of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) homecoming activities.

“Because we had so many troopers and local police officers, as well, on duty at the time for our IUP homecoming detail this weekend, we had a very quick response time. Our troopers were there approximately in one minute and were able to render aid to several of the victims right away,” Greenfield said.

IUP officials say two students were injured, but the party was not a university-sponsored event.

Some community members were stunned that such an act of violence would happen inside the community center.

“When I was a kid, we used to go in there and do our homework like after school. So, I’ve been affiliated with that building [for] many many years. So it’s just a peaceful place. I don’t understand how something like that can happen in there,” said community member Trevor Johnson.

The community center will be closed until further notice.

State Police urge anyone who was at the party or who may have information about the shooting to call them at 724-357-1960 immediately.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group