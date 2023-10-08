Indiana County mass shooting: 1 killed, at least 5 hurt in community center gunfire

INDIANA, Pa. — One person is dead and at least five others are hurt after a shooting, and nobody is in custody yet, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. Sunday morning at Chevy Chase Community Center on North 5th Avenue in White Township, State Police say.

Channel 11 is working to gather for more information from investigators. Stay with Channel 11 News throughout the day for updates as we get them.

State Police say the shooting happened during a private party at the community center. Two of the people are shot are in serious condition. Channel 11 is working to learn the conditions of the other victims.

Troopers urge anyone with information to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group