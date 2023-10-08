Man dead after crash on Route 22 in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash on Route 22 in Murrysville.
Westmoreland County dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of School Road and US-22 at 8:04 p.m.
The Westmoreland County coroner said Michael David Poholsky was hit by a red pickup truck while he was traveling south on School Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
