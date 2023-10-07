Man dies after crashing vehicle while drag racing at Keystone Raceway

NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. — A man is dead after crashing a vehicle at Keystone Raceway.

The Westmoreland County coroner said Ronnie John Ruggiero, 37, from Irwin, was drag racing a pickup at the track.

While racing, Ruggiero crashed into a gravel safety pit at a high rate of speed after not stopping at the end of the track. His vehicle came to a stop at a sand mound.

Ruggiero was wearing a helmet and a harness when he crashed.

