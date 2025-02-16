Man charged in Valentine’s Day stabbing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges in connection to a stabbing that happened on Valentine’s Day in Pittsburgh.

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was found stabbed on a sidewalk in Stanton Heights Friday evening.

Witnesses told police the victim was in a fight with other people when a man stabbed him.

Court documents said that man was Robert Ivan Noel, 43, of Pittsburgh.

Noel is described as a white man in his mid-40s who is around 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has a skinny build, a reddish beard, and wavy reddish hair. He was last seen wearing a gold, black, and white Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.

He ran away from the crime scene before police officers arrived, a criminal complaint said.

Police filed charges against him on Saturday. He faces an aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

