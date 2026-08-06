Indiana County DA’s office looking for man facing child porn charges who failed to appear in court

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who has failed to appear in court and is facing child porn charges.

A bench warrant was issued for Landon Michael Goss after authorities say he failed to appear for a criminal call.

Goss was charged with dissemination of child sexual abuse materials, design and copying obscene material, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

According to court documents, he posted a $10,000 bail in November.

The Indiana County District Attorney’s office said Goss is known to spend time in the Northern Cambria and the Duncansville areas.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call their local police department.

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