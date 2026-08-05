Teen girl with autism missing from Westmoreland County recently seen in Harrisburg

A missing teen girl with autism who is missing from Westmoreland County was recently seen across the state.

Samantha Mistick, 17, was last seen leaving her home around 4:30 a.m. on July 24. She was reportedly picked up by an unknown male driving a green Subaru Outback.

Initially, Samantha was dropped off in Lancaster on July 24, but in a recent update on Aug. 5, state police said she was recently seen in Harrisburg. Authorities said she tends to frequent the homeless tents.

State police said they identified the male who drove her to Lancaster, and said he is no longer involved.

Samantha is considered endangered, and state police said she is autistic and struggles with mental health issues. She also left home without her glasses.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Samantha is asked to contact the PSP Greensburg Station at 724-832-3288 and speak to Trooper Wineland, call PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or submit information online here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group