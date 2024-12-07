Indiana County man charged for stealing electric bicycle

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing felony theft charges after he allegedly stole an electric bicycle last month.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were dispatched to the Hoodlebug Trail in White Township on Nov. 25 at around 2:15 p.m. after a man was reported to have stolen an electric bicycle.

The suspect, Michael Bassa McCracken, 25, was found on the trail with the bicycle, state police said.

Troopers learned that the victim, a 24-year-old female, had been riding on the Hoodlebug Trail when she stopped and parked her bicycle. Shortly thereafter, McCracken, who was walking along trail and had passed by the victim moments earlier, approached the bicycle and rode it away.

The electric bicycle, which is valued at $4,699, was returned to the victim, state police said.

McCracken is charged with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and one felony count of receiving stolen property.

