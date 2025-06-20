Indiana County police chief suspended after strangulation arrest in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Clymer police chief has been suspended following a domestic violence arrest in Pine Township.

Charles Martin Waller, Jr., 44, was charged with felony strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

State police said troopers were called to a home in the 200 block of Second Avenue in Pine Township, Allegheny County, after a 911 hang-up call. When they arrived, a woman said she was involved in an altercation with Waller, where he shoved her to the ground and began to strangle her to the point that she could not breathe. Police said there were injuries to the victim’s throat and back.

Waller was arrested and taken to the Indiana County Jail. He posted the $25,000 bail and was later released.

Clymer Mayor Christina King confirmed to Channel 11 that Waller has been suspended per state law since he is charged with a felony. No other information was available since the investigation is ongoing.

