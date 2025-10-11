Indivisible Pittsburgh celebrates ‘National Coming Out Day’ with rainbow chalk crosswalks, rallies

PITTSBURGH — Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day and Pittsburgh will join a nationwide “We Will Not Be Erased” action to promote LGBTQ+ visibility through rainbow chalk crosswalks and rallies.

The event, organized by groups including Steel City Stonewall Democrats and Indivisible Pittsburgh, aims to respond to the removal of LGBTQ+ symbols from public spaces, such as rainbow crosswalks in Orlando. Participants will gather at local crosswalks at 12 p.m., followed by a community gathering at Ellsworth & Maryland at 2 p.m.

“When our symbols of pride are erased, we will create them again,” said Ian Price, President of Steel City Stonewall Democrats. “When our voices are silenced, we will speak louder — together.”

The action is part of a series of weekly Indivisible protests, culminating in a national mobilization on Oct. 18. Organizers emphasize that the event is about more than just chalking crosswalks; it is a statement of unity and resilience against efforts to silence vulnerable communities.

Participants are encouraged to share photos and videos on social media using the hashtags #WeWillNotBeErased and #ChalkTheRainbow to connect with similar actions happening across the country.

