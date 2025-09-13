Infant flown to Pittsburgh hospital after truck rear-ends horse and buggy in Indiana County

NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people, including an infant, were seriously hurt when a truck struck their house and buggy in Indiana County on Thursday evening.

NBC News affiliate WJAC reports that the crash took place around 6 p.m. on Route 210 east of Azalea Drive in North Mahoning Township.

Pennsylvania State Police claim the driver of the truck was distracted and couldn’t slow down in time to avoid hitting the back of the horse and buggy. The operator and two passengers were then ejected from the carriage.

The two adults, a man and a woman, were both transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the infant was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Their current conditions are not known.

