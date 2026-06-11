Police search for missing Fayette County campground employee

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Fayette County man.

On Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., troopers were called to Yogi Bear Campground at 839 Mill Run Road, Springfield Township.

Campground management reported that employee Jared Matthew Callahan, 43, of Ohiopyle, was missing after his maintenance cart was found at the far end of the campground.

Employees searched but couldn’t find him, police say.

State police began a large-scale search due to concerns for his welfare and known medical issues.

The search involved multiple volunteer fire departments, UTVs, drones and bloodhounds, as well as an aerial search by Trooper 4. However, Callahn still couldn’t be found.

Callahan is described as about 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds and having brown hair and green eyes. Police shared a photo of Callahan taken the day he was reported missing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call PSP Uniontown Station at 724-439-7111 and reference incident No. PA26-753223.

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