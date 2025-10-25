Infant found dead in trunk of vehicle in Pittsburgh; Ohio Township woman to be questioned

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after Pittsburgh Police say an infant’s body was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Friday night.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says this investigation began after a woman from Ohio Township showed up at a Pittsburgh hospital after giving birth, but without a baby in her possession.

When later questioned about the infant’s whereabouts, Ohio Township officers were led to a vehicle on Federal Street. That’s where they found the infant’s body, wrapped in clothing and placed in a plastic bag.

The public safety spokesperson said at this point, the Pittsburgh Police Mobile Crime and Violent Crime Unit responded to Federal Street and a residence on the 100 block of Marshall Avenue. They say the woman is known to spend time at the Marshall Avenue residence, and detectives found evidence that a baby had likely been recently born there.

The woman is currently being treated at the hospital and will be taken to police headquarters for questioning once medically cleared.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause and manner of the infant’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group