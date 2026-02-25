Infrastructure improvements to close Strip District intersection on several nights

PITTSBURGH — An intersection in Pittsburgh’s Strip District has several upcoming overnight closures.

Pittsburgh Water officials say the overnight closures at Liberty Avenue and 33rd Street allow for the installation of new infrastructure related to ongoing system improvements.

The work is scheduled for the following dates:

Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sunday night, March 1, through Thursday, March 13 (7 days a week), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A detour route has already been in place for several weeks, and Pittsburgh Water officials say drivers should continue to follow detour signage.

Overnight traffic impacts are expected.

