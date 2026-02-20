Injured Sidney Crosby is out for Canada vs. Finland in the semifinals at the Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Sidney Crosby is not playing for Canada against Finland in the semifinals at the Olympics on Friday because of an injury.

Crosby appeared to injure his right knee in the second period of the quarterfinals against Czechia on Wednesday night. He did not practice Thursday, when coach Jon Cooper said Crosby was not being ruled out while still being evaluated.

It was not immediately clear if the 38-year-old captain would be available if Canada advances to the gold-medal game Sunday.

Connor McDavid will wear the “C” because international rules require a player to be designated captain for each game. Nathan MacKinnon joins Cale Makar as the alternates.

Crosby is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, with wins in 2010 and ‘14, and a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

