Injured Steelers defender returns to practice from IR

Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk returned to practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, the team announced, opening the door for him to return from the injured reserve list this season.

Loudermilk remains on the Steelers’ injured reserve list for now. The team has 21 days to evaluate whether or not to bring him back, which would take the club past the AFC Championship Game. He can be activated at any time.

Loudermilk has been out of action since suffering a serious ankle injury that required surgery in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

The Steelers’ defensive line depth has been tested this season with the entire preseason second squad — Loudermilk, Dean Lowry and Daniel Ekuale — all spending significant time on the injured reserve list. Lowry missed the whole season with a training camp injury and Ekuale suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8.

