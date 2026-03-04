Injury-riddled Penguins find no chemistry, get mushy in Boston

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The loss looked inevitable. Missing two of their four centers and with three new line combinations, the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-16-13) never looked crisp or in control of their best, losing to the Boston Bruins (34-21-5) 2-1 at TD Garden Tuesday.

It was just the Penguins’ second regulation loss in their last 16 games.

The first period was not the best the Penguins have played this season, and coach Dan Muse was forced to take his timeout six minutes into the game after Boston scored a pair of goals in 50 seconds to claim a 2-1 lead.

In fact, Boston also had a pair of glorious scoring chances on the first shift. Marat Khusnutdinov beat Penguins defenseman Kris Letang to the puck in the Penguins zone, but Penguins goalie Stuart Skinner made the save on Khustnutdinov’s point-blank chance.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group