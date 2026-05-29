Inspections scheduled for Fort Pitt Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Inspections scheduled on the Fort Pitt Bridge could disrupt plans for drivers in Pittsburgh next week.

Information shared by PennDOT on Friday said the bridge will be restricted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in the following areas:

Westbound I-376 (the lower deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge)

Ramp from southbound I-279 to westbound I-376 (the lower deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge)

Ramp from Liberty Avenue to westbound I-376 (the lower deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge)

Ramp from westbound I-376 (the lower deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge) to the West End (Exit 69C)

Weather permitting, crews from GFT will be inspecting the bridge at that time.

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