Intensity ramps up slightly as Steelers head into second week of training camp

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was another big day at Steelers training camp as the team kicked off its second week of practice.

The pads went on, and the intensity went up slightly.

While the team is still ramping up, there was no shortage of excitement from the players.

Head coach Mike McCarthy cautioned Monday morning that even though they’re in pads, they’re still in a bit of a restricted mode.

Thursday will be the day he says that’ll feel like a true training camp practice.

No doubt players on both sides of the ball were eager to add a little more physicality into practice on Monday.

The offense and defensive line battled in true pass protection drills, and the secondary was flying around in 11-on-11s.

Channel 11 asked Pat Freiermuth if there was a little bit of extra excitement, extra juice out there.

“Yeah, a little extra excitement, a little nerves. Every single time you put the pads on the first time, a little nerves, and you know when the clock, yesterday, hits about five o’clock, and I go ready for pads tomorrow. So it’s good. It was exciting for sure,” Freiermuth said.

McCarthy also gave clarification on Deshon Elliott’s status. The safety hasn’t been a full participant in camp yet.

McCarthy said they’re being smart, being diligent as he works back from last year’s season-ending injury.

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