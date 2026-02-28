Intermittent Parkway East traffic stoppages expected Sunday in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Road work may cause traffic delays on the Parkway East in Monroeville on Sunday morning.

According to PennDOT, intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less are possible in both directions of I-376 east near the 84A on and off-ramps between 7-8 a.m.

While PennDOT is not performing the work, the agency advises that the stoppages will enable crews to remove an aerial duct from the roadway above Haymaker Road.

Drivers are urged to allow for extra time and use caution in the work zone.

