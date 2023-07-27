International ramen franchise Kyuramen coming to Eastside Bond

PITTSBURGH — Eastside Bond, the apartment complex in the heart of East Liberty, has landed another Asian restaurant franchise, putting the retail space that long sat empty at the development almost completely fully leased.

After South Korea-based franchise Tous les Jours hoisted a banner in recent weeks to announce it was establishing one of its more than 1,600 French-Asian bakeries at Eastside Bond, New York-based ramen franchise Kyuramen is now working to establish a more than 4,300-square-foot restaurant at the East Liberty complex.

The restaurant, which has expanded espousing a meticulous approach to the Japanese standby and an attention-getting beehive-style dining area, is slated to seek an approval from the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustments in the coming weeks for a change of use from what is now a general retail space to restaurant use.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group