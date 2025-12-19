Internet outage disrupts some phones on University of Pittsburgh campus

PITTSBURGH — An internet outage is disrupting some phones on the University of Pittsburgh campus.

Pitt Police say Teams phones on campus may not be able to contact the department.

People are told to use a cell phone or non-Teams phone if they need to call Pitt Police at (412) 624-2121.

There is an internet outage on @PittTweet campus. If you have a Teams phone in your office, you may not be able to contact Pitt Police through that phone. Please use a cell phone or other non-Teams phone to call our emergency number at 412-624-2121.https://t.co/OBLhQOiEvU pic.twitter.com/WHnjBySslK — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) December 19, 2025

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group