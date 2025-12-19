Local

Internet outage disrupts some phones on University of Pittsburgh campus

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — An internet outage is disrupting some phones on the University of Pittsburgh campus.

Pitt Police say Teams phones on campus may not be able to contact the department.

People are told to use a cell phone or non-Teams phone if they need to call Pitt Police at (412) 624-2121.

