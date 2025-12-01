Intersection closed, person taken to hospital after rollover crash in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An intersection is closed in South Park Township after a rollover crash.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department says Piney Fork Road at Single Track Road is closed while crews work in the area. Drivers are told to use alternate routes.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says first responders were called to the area at 5:47 p.m.

Broughton VFD says the driver of the car was able to get out after the crash. The person was taken to a local trauma center.

The South Park Police Department is investigating the crash’s cause, Broughton VFD says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group