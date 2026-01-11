Investigation continues after search for ‘person in distress’ on Monongahela River, officials say

First responders were on the Monongahela River on Saturday.

In a social media post, the Rostraver Township Fire Department said it was assisting the Donora Fire Company with a search on the river.

Rostraver reportedly provided water rescue resources to search the area and used a thermal imaging drone.

Officials say they were “unable to locate a person in distress.” No further information was available.

Police continue to investigate, the post says.

