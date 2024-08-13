Investigation leads to drug bust in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — An investigation led to the recovery of suspected drugs at a home in Brentwood.

Brentwood police said they received several tips about possible drug activity in the 200 block of Greenlee Road.

A viewer video sent to Channel 11 showed heavy police presence and SWAT on the scene Tuesday morning.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and recovered suspected marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, and suspected heroin, according to police. Packaging material and a 9mm handgun with extended magazines were also found.

Charges are pending.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group