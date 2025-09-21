Investigation underway after local man shot in chest, dies in hospital

FARRELL, Pa. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mercer County on Sunday.

Brandon D. Smith, 45, of West Middlesex, was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m. at UPMC Horizon Shenango’s Emergency Department, according to the Mercer County Coroner’s Office.

Smith had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and officials have ruled his death a homicide.

Smith had been taken to the hospital from the scene of an incident in the 700 block of Idaho Street in Farrell, officials say.

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. at Yank’s Place on Idaho Street, according to Mercer County dispatch.

Investigations are ongoing into what led up to the incident.

The coroner’s office has scheduled an autopsy to gather more forensic information.

