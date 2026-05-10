Big man, big leg: Gabriel Nwosu introduces himself to Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Six-foot-six, 313 pounds isn’t the most unusual build for a football player, so Gabriel Nwosu, who the Pittsburgh Steelers invited to their rookie minicamp this past weekend, shouldn’t stick out the way he does.

If Nwosu were an offensive or defensive lineman, his height and weight would be fairly standard.

But because he’s a punter, it’s the No. 1 thing most people who have followed Penn State football over the past several years know about him.

“When we first got here,” Nwosu told reporters after Saturday’s minicamp practice, “I made it pretty established like ‘hey, I’m a punter. I’m not anything else. And they were like, ‘Oh, okay, yeah, ‘because they all saw me at Penn State. So yeah, you know, people question me every day about it, you know, but I show why I’m the punter.”

So what are the advantages of being a punter at Nwosu’s size?

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